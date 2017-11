Some of the highest tides of the year will be this weekend, and are expected to last through next week.

According to the National Weather Service here are the times for Miami Beach, where it’s typically the worst, that you can expect to see high tide this weekend.

▪Friday at 8:33 a.m. and 8:45 p.m.

▪ Saturday at 9:21 a.m. and 9:32 p.m.

▪ Sunday at 9:10 a.m. and 9:21 p.m.