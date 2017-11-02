Look Who’s Been Chosen One Of Glamours Women Of the Year

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Glamour's Women of the Year, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Mark Davis/Getty Images)

 This week Nicole Kidman announced on her Facebook page that she’d been chosen as one of “Glamour’s Women of the Year.”

Nicole said….“Everything I do… every decision I make… I am thinking about women.”   I actually never choose films that are about revenge.   I choose films…I’ve realized… about women who somehow find their way through.”

Nicole gives Keith credit….

“Well, Keith always says to me….you stay raw and sensitive and I’ll buffer things for you… which is a beautiful offering.   Keith is always told that he is so tough.    Keith says to Nicole…   “That’s not what I want for you Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.”

Congratulations Nicole.   : )

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Star-Studded Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag
PIX: Stars & Guitars Artists On Stage

Listen Live