You Have To Read What Lauren Akins Wrote To Her Daughter On Her Bday.

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: birthday, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett, Willa Gray
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Back in May… THOMAS RHETT and his LOVELY WIFE LAUREN…(just love the kind of person she is) adopted their daughter Willa Gray from Uganda.

Today… shortly after midnight… Lauren got on Instagram to share her love and honor Willa Gray on her birthday.

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

Star-Studded Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag
PIX: Stars & Guitars Artists On Stage

Listen Live