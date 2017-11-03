New Year’s Eve Concert – Tickets on Sale NOW!

This holiday season, CBS RADIO will present an electric roster of New Year’s Eve weekend shows at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Beginning Friday, December 29 and lasting into the early morning hours of 2018, Vegas residents and visitors alike will enjoy four epic shows across what’s sure to be three unforgettable nights of music headlined by Foo Fighters, Duran Duran, and Zac Brown Band, with a special performance by Sir Rosevelt.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, November 3 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For Foo Fighters tickets, click HERE. For Duran Duran tickets, click HERE. For Zac Brown Band tickets, click HERE, and for Sir Rosevelt tickets, click HERE. (See below for all info)

Duran Duran’s John Taylor said of the show, “We are so excited to be part of this special New Year’s weekend along with the Foo Fighters and Zac Brown Band. To celebrate the start of a new year in Las Vegas is a thrill and a privilege. There is nowhere we would rather be than with our fans in that great city. As one of our favorite places to play on tour and one that embodies the spirit of entertainment and celebration unlike any other in the world, we welcome the opportunity to remind everyone that love and music together has great healing power. See you at the show!”

Commented Michael Martin, Senior Vice President, Music Initiatives, CBS RADIO, “This New Year’s Eve weekend we’re encouraging music fans, travelers and everyone in between to get back to Las Vegas. As the healing process begins, the city’s penchant for spirit and resiliency perseveres and comes back stronger every day. Together with these incredible bands and The Cosmopolitan, CBS RADIO is extremely proud to present a celebratory weekend in honor of the great city of Vegas.”

On New Year’s Eve night, fans will ring in 2018 with the last great American arena/stadium rock band: the 11 Grammy Award winning Foo Fighters. The crowd can expect an unforgettable performance of anthems from the band’s 25 million selling catalog alongside new classics from the recently released international #1 album, Concrete and Gold.

The night before, Saturday, December 30, the iconic, award winning British group Duran Duran will perform both hit songs from their incredible 100 million selling catalogue, together with favorites from their most recent chart-topping album, Paper Gods.

Kicking off the weekend, on Friday, December 29, three-time GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band will perform at The Chelsea, followed later that evening by a special performance by Zac Brown’s newest project, Sir Rosevelt, at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Featuring Zac Brown, Niko Moon and Ben Simonetti, the trio’s unique sound blends southern pop with dance grooves.

Below is a complete schedule of CBS RADIO’s New Year’s Eve Weekend at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas:

New Year’s Eve – Sunday, 12/31

Foo Fighters at The Chelsea

Show at 10:30 PM; Doors at 8 PM

Tickets starting at $150

Saturday, 12/30

Duran Duran at The Chelsea

Show at 8 PM; Doors at 7 PM

Tickets starting at $100

Friday, 12/29

Zac Brown Band at The Chelsea

Show at 9 PM; Doors at 7 PM

Tickets starting at $100

Sir Rosevelt at Rose. Rabbit. Lie.

Show at 11 PM; Doors at 10 PM

Tickets starting at $35

Beginning today (Oct. 30), CBS RADIO’s Radio.com will offer listeners the chance to win tickets to the shows along with artist meet & greets, roundtrip airfare to Las Vegas and hotel accommodations.

This special New Year’s Eve Weekend is designed to help stimulate travel back to the city of Las Vegas. For those not able to attend, they can help by donating to the National Compassion Fund Las Vegas. To donate $10, text “Vegas” to 20222. Earlier this month, CBS RADIO made a $10,000 donation to the Fund.