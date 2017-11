Kentucky Fried Chicken has teamed up with an online store to produce a Fried Chicken scented bath bomb. The bath bomb is shaped like a drumstick and offers a fried chicken scent. You know you want one right? Well, don’t get to excited…the bath bombs will only be available to 100 lucky winners of a contest being run in Japan.

Be thankful you exist at the same time as kfc bath bombs pic.twitter.com/y3CASlgu18 — ⚡️🥐☀️🌱🌱 (@dollarsigncott) November 2, 2017

