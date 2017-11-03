Miranda Lambert is Not Ready for Christmas

By Vicki Pepper

While some people have already started decorating for Christmas, Miranda Lambert is asking to celebrate one holiday at a time.

“Why? Why is Christmas here already? What about NOV? I mean it’s my B-day month,” she singer tweeted. “Dear Thanksgiving, we’ve canceled your reservation.”

With her birthday falling on Nov. 10, no one is surprised that the sassy songstress is a textbook Scorpio!

Check out Miranda’s post below.