ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets

The 33rd annual KISS 99.9 Chili Cook-Off, powered by Ford, has some of the hottest stars in country music taking the main stage on SATURDAY, January 20, 2018 and if you want to see and hear them up close, don’t miss your chance to be a part of the Twin Peaks Jack Daniels VIP Experience.

The limited VIP tickets sold out and sold out fast last year so you might want to hurry.

The Twin Peak Jack Daniels VIP Experience gives you:

Premium Seating and Viewing Area

Complimentary Catering and Refreshments

Private Restrooms

Access to All General Admission Amenities

VIP Experience Tickets cost $300 each and are only available for purchase in pairs or best available.

The Twin Peaks Jack Daniels VIP Experience tickets are ONLY AVAILABLE ONLINE starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday, November 3rd. (Must be 21+)

General Admission tickets, $56.00, are also on sale online or you can purchase them at any Sedano’s Supermarkets in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

The 2017 Chili Cook-Off, featuring Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Big & Rich, Maren Morris, Midland and Brandon Lay, takes place at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on SATURDAY, January 20th, 2018.

See you there!