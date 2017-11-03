Text To Win Tix To NASCAR Ford Championship Weekend

Calling all thrill seekers, all adventure addicts, and all racing super fans to Homestead-Miami Speedway!

The epic ending to the entire NASCAR season is almost here! The Ford Championship Weekend takes place November 17th through the 19th.

Witness the epic ending to the entire NASCAR season at Ford Championship Weekend—3 days of live music, tailgates, and all-out racing action and we want you to score free tickets to all three races: the NASCAR Ford Ecoboost 200, the NASCAR Ford Ecoboost 300 and the NASCAR Ford Ecoboost 400.

Simply listen for the cues to text on KISS 99.9 all weekend long.

Once you hear the keyword, text it in to 96750 for your shot at winning.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

