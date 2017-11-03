Twitter Employee Deactivates Presidents Account on Last Day of Work

By U-Turn Laverne
The Presidents personal Twitter account, @realdonaldtrump, was deactivated Thursday night for 11 minutes. The President did not take this action, instead it was an unnamed Twitter employee on his final day of work that chose to delete the POTUS’s personal account.

Twitter issued a tweet saying, “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.” They later went on to update the situation tweeting, “Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

President Trump responded with a tweet as soon as his account was back on line 🙂

