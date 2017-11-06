Country Song With A Sax On Saxaphone Day

Today is Saxaphone Day! Yep…. a day to celebrate that fabulous woodwind instrument developed back in 1846 by a Belgian instrument designer named Adolphe Sax.

As I pondered a country song with a sax in it… i thought of Toby Keith’s … “Cryin’ for Me.” A hit back in October of 2009. Toby wrote this song as a tribute to Wayman Tisdale who was a good friend of his who played basketball and was a jazz musician. Toby was going to sing it at his funeral but it was just to emotional for him to sing at the time…. so he sang Willie Nelson’s … “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.”

In the song… he is not crying for Wayman’s death… he is crying for himself.

On this day after the horrific shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX… where 26 people were killed … at least a dozen of them children… I cry for us and pray for all the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy. : ( – Darlene Evans