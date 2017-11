Check out this new Proctor & Gamble commercial just in time for the Olympics.

Proctor & Gamble described the video this way… ​“When the world sees differences, a mom sees boundless potential.”

“For the Winter Olympics 2018, we’re honoring a mom’s role in helping her kids overcome the world’s bias. Just imagine what the world could be if we all saw each other through a mom’s loving eyes.”

