“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Will Not Air This Week

By Dina B
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: TV personality Jimmy Fallon speaks onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: TV personality Jimmy Fallon speaks onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

New episodes of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” will not air this week after Fallon’s mother, Gloria, passed away Saturday.

“On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss,” NBC said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”

 According to reports, Fallon’s mother Gloria passed away on Saturday following a brief illness at the age of 68. He released a statement saying he lost his biggest fan. 

