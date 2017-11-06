Viral Video Shows Altercation Between UM Fan And Officer

A video from the University of Miami football game has gone viral and it is not of the game, instead it is video of an altercation between a fan and an Officer.

According to authorities Bridget Freitas, a 30-year-old nurse, was arguing with other fans and using loud profanity when police were called to where she was sitting at Hard Rock Stadium. Freitas sat on the stairs and refused to move, and that is when officers were forced to carry her out. As she was being carried out by officers, she slapped one of them, he in return turned around and punched Freitas in what appears to be the face. The incident was caught on video by other fans and has since gone viral.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta released an email stating that Bridget Freitas, has been charged with felony battery on a police officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He also went on to say that the department is reviewing the video to make sure proper procedures were followed in the altercation.

