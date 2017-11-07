Former MLB Star Roy Halladay Dead at 40

Retired baseball superstar Roy Halladay died in a fatal plane crash Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Roy was the only person aboard the ICON A5 light sport aircraft when it went down 10 miles west of St. Petersburg.

Roy was an 8-time All-Star pitcher for the Phillies and the Blue Jays. The Phillies issued a statement — “We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game.”

He recently tweeted his excitement for his new plane and flying. Halladay is survived by his wife Brandy and two children. He was only 40.