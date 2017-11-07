Lines Form For Hurricane Food Assistance In Dade & Broward

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: BB&T Center, Broward, D-Snap, Hard Rock Stadium, Hurricane Irma, Miami-Dade

The open enrollment events for the Disaster Food Assistance Programs in Broward and Miami-Dade start today and run through Thursday.

After high demand, the federal Disaster SNAP benefit food program is back providing food benefits to people affected by Hurricane Irma,

Broward County’s D-SNAP event is being held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise through Thursday. In Miami-Dade County the event is being held at the Hard Rock Stadium through Thursday. Both events will take place from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m through Thursday. A reminder to those attending you will be served by the first letter of your last name depending on the day: Today’s event will serve those with the last names from A through F; Wednesday’s event will serve G through P; and Thursday’s event will serve Q through Z.

You can pre-register for the relief by clicking here.

