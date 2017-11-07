Luke Bryan Talks About The Death In His Family

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: Caroline Bryan, Living Every Day: Luke Bryan, Luke Bryan, television special, tragedy

Robin Roberts talked with 41 year old Luke Bryan at his home outside Nashville for an ABC special called “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan.”

Luke is a big ole country superstar who has had his share of tragedy too.  Luke lost his brother Chris in a car accident over 20 years ago… then lost his sister 10 years later and then another loss in 2014.

He opened up to Robin about it all.

Love that Luke credits his wife and college sweetheart Caroline for showing him that family comes first.

Luke said…

“I think sometimes you get wrapped up in, you’re career and all that.  She doesn’t buy into what old Lukey boy is selling her a lot.”

We love ya Luke Bryan!   : )

 

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag
PIX: Stars & Guitars Artists On Stage

Listen Live