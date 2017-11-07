Luke Bryan Talks About The Death In His Family

Robin Roberts talked with 41 year old Luke Bryan at his home outside Nashville for an ABC special called “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan.”

Luke is a big ole country superstar who has had his share of tragedy too. Luke lost his brother Chris in a car accident over 20 years ago… then lost his sister 10 years later and then another loss in 2014.

He opened up to Robin about it all.

Love that Luke credits his wife and college sweetheart Caroline for showing him that family comes first.

Luke said…

“I think sometimes you get wrapped up in, you’re career and all that. She doesn’t buy into what old Lukey boy is selling her a lot.”

We love ya Luke Bryan! : )