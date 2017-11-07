Is Your McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine Constantly Down?

By Dina B
A McDonald's Big Mac, (Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Have you ever ordered a McFlurry at McDonald’s and they told you the ice cream machine was broken? It happens to me all the time, but now there’s a glimmer of hope!

After years of customers complaining online that McDonald’s soft-serve machines are too frequently out of service, there is now an app that aims to tell you whether or not you’ll be able to order that ice cream before you even pull up to the window. 

Ice Check, the app — which is available for Apple iOS devices — allows users to search for their nearest McDonald’s and then shows them the status of its ice cream machine in real-time. The app also allows you to alert other Mickey D’s ice cream lovers by marking the location as “off” if you were the unlucky customer that made the discovery.

Gotta love technology!  

