Last year Ryan Hurd was featured on Rolling Stone Country’s “Artists You Need to Know” list. His first single … “We Do Us” got over 2 million streams on Spotify.

Ryan wrote the #1 song “Lonely Tonight” which was a hit for Blake Shelton.

Earlier this year Ryan and the lady we are waiting to see at Chili Cookoff 2018…Maren Morris got engaged. Maren is in her fiance’s new video for a single he’s got coming out called…. “Love in a Bar.”