Local School Offers Ballistic Armor For Kids Backpacks

As a parent would you spend $120 to buy a piece of ballistic armor to put in your kids backpack? According to the Miami Herald, Florida Christian School in Miami is offering parents just that option. Tor $120 parents can buy a piece of ballistic armor that weighs less than a pound and the child can place it into their backpack to protect them from gunfire. The armor is said to “stop bullets like a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG.”

Florida Christian School has not been involved in any kind of shooting or threat but school officials told the Miami Herald they prefer to be safe than sorry.