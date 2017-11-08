Local School Offers Ballistic Armor For Kids Backpacks

By U-Turn Laverne
As a parent would you spend $120 to buy a piece of ballistic armor to put in your kids backpack?  According to the Miami Herald, Florida Christian School in Miami is offering parents just that option.  Tor $120 parents can buy a piece of ballistic armor that weighs less than a pound and the child can place it into their backpack to protect them from gunfire. The armor is said to “stop bullets like a .44 Magnum and a .357 SIG.”

Florida Christian School has not been involved in any kind of shooting or threat but school officials  told the Miami Herald they prefer to be safe than sorry.

 

 

 

 

