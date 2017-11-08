Look What Thomas Rhett Wrote To His Wife On Her Birthday

By Darlene Evans
Filed Under: birthday, Instagram, Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Aww … Thomas Rhett.    Just LOVE this couple.   : )

Happy Birthday Lauren!

 

More from Darlene Evans
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag

Listen Live