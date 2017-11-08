Montgomery Gentry Set Release Date for Final Album

By Scott T. Sterling

Fans finally have a release date for the final Montgomery Gentry album.

The status of the full-length, Here’s to You, has been up in the air following the tragic death of Troy Gentry in a helicopter crash in early September.

The album’s first single, the poignant “Better Me” featuring Gentry on lead vocals was shared in October, with the news that an album had been completed before the singer’s death.

Now, Eddie Montgomery has revealed when the album will see the light of day.

“Hey Guys – I know it’s been a while but it has been a very emotional time, but you will be hearing from soon,” he posted on Twitter. “Our new music is coming out and I hope you’ll give it a listen. Me and T-Roy were very proud of this new cd.”

Montgomery added a link to album information, revealing a release date of Feb. 2.