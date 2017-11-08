More Stores Announce Closing On Thanksgiving

In the past few weeks we have seen stores announcing they will not open on Thanksgiving and that list is growing. According to WSVN, retailers have faced backlash from workers as well as shoppers over the years encouraging them to keep their doors closed on Thanksgiving. The people have spoke and many retailers have listened.

Below is a list of some local stores the will remain closed this Thanksgiving:

•A.C. Moore

•Ace Hardware

•BJ’s Wholesale Club

•Burlington

•Costco

•Crate and Barrel

•Dillard’s

•dressbarn

•DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

•Ethan Allen

•Guitar Center

•H&M

•Harbor Freight

•Hobby Lobby

•Home Depot

•HomeGoods

•IKEA

•JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

•Jos. A. Bank

•La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

•Lowe’s

•Marshalls

•Mattress Firm

•Neiman Marcus

•Nordstrom

•Nordstrom Rack

•Office Depot and OfficeMax

•Party City

•Petco

•PetSmart

•Pier 1 Imports

•Publix

•Sam’s Club

•Sears Hometown Stores

•Shoe Carnival

•Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

•Staples

•Stein Mart

•Sur La Table

•The Container Store

•TJ Maxx

•Tractor Supply

•West Marine