States Are Cracking Down On Fake Service Animals

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act, fake, Law, Service Animals
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

We all love our fur babies but that doesn’t mean they are allowed to go everywhere we go, even though we see more people doing it.  Across the country many states are cracking down on pet owners who are going as far as breaking the law and buying their four-legged friends fake service vest so they can take them into stores and restaurants.

According to the Miami Herald, “The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guarantees a blind, deaf, or physically disabled person the legal right to be accompanied by a service animal in all areas open to the general public. Service animal means any guide dog, signal dog, or other animal individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including but not limited to guiding individuals with impaired hearing to intruders or sounds, providing minimal protection or rescue work, pulling a wheelchair or fetching items.”

Here in Florida a law was passed two years ago, where if you are caught using a fake service animal  you could face a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

 

