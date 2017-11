Twitter has officially expanded¬†its character count to 280 across the world, doubling the traditional 140-character count. Back in September Twitter said they were testing the new character limit “in languages impacted by cramming”and it went well and now you can go crazy with your 280 characters when you tweet. ¬†Japanese, Korean, and Chinese accounts will continue to only allow 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages.

