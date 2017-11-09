Did Garth Brooks Lip-Synch At The CMA’s?

Garth Brooks walked away with the biggest award of the night at the 51st Annual CMA…Garth Brooks was crowned The Entertainer of the Year! Garth also performed but not without some backlash from fans. Many fans took to social media claiming Garth was lip-synching and it turns out they were correct. Garth later admitted during a backstage interview that he was sick and decided to lip-sync instead.

Loving this performance by reigning #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year @GarthBrooks!

