Did Garth Brooks Lip-Synch At The CMA’s?

By U-Turn Laverne
Filed Under: 51st Annual CMA Awards, Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks, Lip-Synch
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks walked away with the biggest award of the night at the 51st Annual CMA…Garth Brooks was crowned The Entertainer of the Year!  Garth also performed but not without some backlash from fans.  Many fans took to social media claiming Garth was lip-synching and it turns out they were correct.  Garth later admitted during a backstage interview that he was sick and decided to lip-sync instead.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”>

Loving this performance by reigning #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year @GarthBrooks! pic.twitter.com/15QXawypfK

— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 9, 2017 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

