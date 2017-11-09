For the first time Keith Urban performed his new single, “Female” at the 51st annual CMA Awards. Keith’s song is said to be in response to the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. During an interview with the Associated Press Keith said, “I am surrounded by females in my life. I grew up in a house with boys, no sisters. Now I am in a house that’s all girls. So this song speaks to me on a lot of levels.”
Keith Urban Performs “Female” At The CMA’s
Keith Urban performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)