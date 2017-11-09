Luke Bryan Chevy Suburban Concept For Huntin’ and Fishin’

What’s better than country music and off-road vehicles? Nothing, and country music star, Luke Bryan agrees! Chevy and Luke Bryan partnered up to create the Luke Bryan Suburban concept, which was revealed at SEMA 2017. The Luke Bryan Suburban concept is based off the song “Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ Everyday” by Luke Bryan and like the song, the truck concept is all about hunting and fishing.

The exterior of the vehicle has a couple features one might expect, like camouflage graphics and orange accents, on a truck built for hunting, and some features, like Huntin’, Fishin;’ and Lovin’ Everyday exterior badges, that have never been seen on a vehicle before. The Luke Bryan Suburban also has bronze and dark carbon accents and a liftgate which has been re-engineered to swinger outward (not upward) a according to One Country.

