Sugarland Hints Reunion

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush‘s fans were a little shocked Wednesday night, when they were reunited and introduced as Sugarland. The country duo —has not released new music together for more than five years — took the stage at the 2017 CMA Awards to present the award for vocal duo of the year to Brothers Osborne.

Then came the two teasing that they may get back together. “Well funny seeing you here,” Nettles said to Bush, in which Bush replied, “It feels like we’ve been here before, right?” “That’s true. In fact, we’re here to present the CMA Award we won together in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 … and well, who knows?” replied Nettles, enticing cheers from the crowd.

“And Well Who Knows” seems like they’re hinting a come back and possibly another award under their belt, don’t you think? I’m ready for it Sugarland!