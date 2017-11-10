Businesses Celebrate Veterans Day With Freebies

Doreen’s Deals from the Sun-Sentinel is focused this weekend on our Veterans. Below is a list that Doreen compiled of free and discounted items that are being offered to veterans and active duty military. Make sure to have your military identification to enjoy the great deals and as always thank you for your service!!!

Applebee’s: Free entree when dining in.

Bar Louie: Free flatbread or hamburger.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House: Free entree up to $12.95 on Friday and Saturday.

Bob Evans: Free entree from special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Free Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer.

Butterfly World: Free entry for veterans and active duty military at the Coconut Creek attraction.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree when dining in.

Chuck E. Cheese: Free 1-topping personal pizza.

Cici’s: Free pizza buffet.

Cracker Barrel: Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s: Free build-your-own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 10, when dining in only.

Dollar General: 11 percent discount in stores or online with coupon code VET17.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: 40 percent off food purchases.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free doughnut of your choice.

Festival Flea Market Mall: Free $10 lunch voucher good in the food court. Bring ID to Celebration entrance to mall office. Limit one per person.

Golden Corral: Free meal from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 13.

GraceForVets.org: Free car wash offered a thousands of locations.

Great Clips: Free hair cuts for veterans. Plus, civilians who get a haircut Saturday automatically donate a haircut to a vet through Dec. 31.

Home Depot: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

Hooters: Free entree.

Huddle House: Free Sweet Cakes.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free entree and nonalcoholic beverage.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Kohl’s: Coupon for $10 off $25 good on Friday.

Krispy Kreme: Free coffee and doughnut, no ID required!

Krystals: Free saussage biscuit from 6 to 11 a.m.

Little Caesars: Free Hot ‘n Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Free entree from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowe’s: 10 percent off for veterans and families during all military holidays and every day for active military and their families.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Free appetizer or dessert.

Lulu’s Bait Shack: Free entree at the Fort Lauderdale restaurant at 17 S. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Masterpiece Barbershop: Free haircuts for veterans with ID from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at 3640-6 N.Federal Highway; call 954-623-7204 for an appointment.

O’Charlie’s: Free $9.99 entree.

Olive Garden: Free entree from special menu.

On the Border: Free create-your-own combo meal.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Roof Inn: Save 40 percent off stays through February when booking by Nov. 22.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti.

Royal Pig Pub: Free entree at the Fort Lauderdale restaurant at 350 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer.

Shoney’s: All-you-can-eat breakfast bar from 6 to 11 a.m.

Sizzler: Free luncn until 4 p.m.

Sports Clips: Free hair cuts for veterans and donations to “Help a Hero Scholarship” fund on Tuesday.

Starbucks: Buy-one-get-one free holiday drinks from 2 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 9-13.

State and national parks: Free entry for everyone, not just veterans.

Target: Register for a 10 percent off entire purchase coupon good on Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch and beverage.

Tijuana Flats: Free entrees at the Tex-Mex chain.

Toys R Us: 15 percent discount through Nov. 11.

Walgreens: 20 percent off with a Walgreens Balance Rewards card and ID.