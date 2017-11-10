Luke Combs Announces 2018 Tour Dates

Luke Combs has announced the first leg of a headling tour for 2018. Ashley McBryde has been tapped to open on most dates.

“The fans have shown up ready for a good time every single date this fall and with spring just around the corner, we decided – hell, this is too damn fun to stop,” said Combs. “We added 25 dates in 2018 and found the one and only Ashley McBryde and her outlaw attitude and asked her to come out on the road with us. I’ve had the time of my life out here with the fans this fall and can’t wait to take this show on into the new year.”

The run kicks off on February 1 in Toledo, OH and runs through the end of April. Pre-sale begins Nov. 15 and public on-sale starts Nov. 17.

See Combs’ full tour itinerary below.

2/1 – Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre

2/2 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

2/3 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

2/8 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

2/9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex

2/10 – Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena

2/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

2/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

2/22 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center*

2/23 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

2/24 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino

3/1 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

3/2 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

3/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik*

4/4 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

4/5 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center

4/6 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

4/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

4/20 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

4/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

4/23 – Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom

4/25 – Calgary AB @ MacEwan Hall

4/26 – Edmonton AB @ The Ranch Roadhouse

*Support TBD

