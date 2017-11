Shania Twain is spreading some holiday cheer with a new Christmas song. Shania shared a sneak peek of her new Christmas duet with Nick Jonas on Instagram with the caption, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… 🎁😘 @nickjonas.” “Say All You Want for Christmas” is out now.

