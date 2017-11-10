Starbucks Spreads Holiday Cheer With BOGO Promotion

By U-Turn Laverne
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Holidays are kicking off at Starbucks and they are celebrating by giving you free goodies.  According to Business Insider, Starbucks launched their buy-one-get-one-free promotion on holiday drinks yesterday and it will last through Monday.  The deal is available from 2 to 5 p.m. and the  eligible drinks include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy brewed tea.

