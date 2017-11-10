The Holidays are kicking off at Starbucks and they are celebrating by giving you free goodies. According to Business Insider, Starbucks launched their buy-one-get-one-free promotion on holiday drinks yesterday and it will last through Monday. The deal is available from 2 to 5 p.m. and the eligible drinks include the Chestnut Praline Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Teavana Joy brewed tea.
Starbucks Spreads Holiday Cheer With BOGO Promotion
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)