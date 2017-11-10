Taylor Swift Makes First TV Appearance of the Year

By Dina B
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Taylor Swift’s wildly anticipated new album, Reputation, has arrived.

Just before the album dropped Taylor made her first television appearance of the year Thursday night, during Scandal and performed “New Year’s Day.”Taylor sat in the living room of her Rhode Island home and played for one hundred fans, who were picked by Tay herself. I’m sorry you can say what you want about her but I love her! 

Taylor will appear on television again tomorrow night (Nov. 11) on Saturday Night Live but if you missed last night’s performance, watch it below…

 

