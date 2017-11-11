Former Marlins MVP Josh Beckett Arrested

By Dina B
Filed Under: baseball, Beckett, Boston, Boston Red Sox, Dodgers, Florida Marlins, Josh Beckett, LA Dodgers, Major League, Major League Baseball, marlins, Marlins Park, Marlins Stadium, Miami Marlins, MLB, Red Sox, world series, World Series MVP
(Photo By Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ex-MLB star Josh Beckett was arrested after allegedly laying out a singer of a band and causing injuries.

According to TMZ Sports, Beckett who was our Marlins World Series MVP back in 2003, was at a country club in Texas when he jumped on to the stage mid-performance and tackled the singer.

Beckett was arrested for public intoxication. The singer of the band claims he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

According to the reports Beckett admitted to stage diving but his lawyer says it was horseplay and he didn’t mean to hurt the singer.

More from Dina B
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KISS 99.9 FM

ON SALE NOW: Chili Cook-Off VIP Experience & GA Tickets
Chili Cook-Off 2018 Lineup Revealed + Ticket Tag

Listen Live