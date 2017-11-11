Former Marlins MVP Josh Beckett Arrested

Ex-MLB star Josh Beckett was arrested after allegedly laying out a singer of a band and causing injuries.

According to TMZ Sports, Beckett who was our Marlins World Series MVP back in 2003, was at a country club in Texas when he jumped on to the stage mid-performance and tackled the singer.

Beckett was arrested for public intoxication. The singer of the band claims he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

According to the reports Beckett admitted to stage diving but his lawyer says it was horseplay and he didn’t mean to hurt the singer.