Bill Gates Donates $100 Million To Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

By Darlene Evans
Bill Gates, chairman and founder of Microsoft Corp., walks with his wife Melinda Gates while attending the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2014 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Bill Gates who is the founder of Microsoft will be donating $100 million to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease.   He will be donating $50 million to the Dementia Discovery Fund… which partners industry and government to develop treatments and then another $50 million to startup companies working in the Alzheimer’s research space.

Bill said in an essay …      “It’s a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy–even for the people who stay alive–is very high.    I know how awful it is to watch people you love struggle as the disease robs them of their mental capacity…It feels a lot like you’re experiencing a gradual death of the person that you knew.”

We have Alzheimer’s in our family and it is just heartbreaking.   – Darlene Evans

 

 

 

 

Listen Live