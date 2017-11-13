Bill Gates Donates $100 Million To Fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Bill Gates who is the founder of Microsoft will be donating $100 million to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease. He will be donating $50 million to the Dementia Discovery Fund… which partners industry and government to develop treatments and then another $50 million to startup companies working in the Alzheimer’s research space.

Bill said in an essay … “It’s a huge problem, a growing problem, and the scale of the tragedy–even for the people who stay alive–is very high. I know how awful it is to watch people you love struggle as the disease robs them of their mental capacity…It feels a lot like you’re experiencing a gradual death of the person that you knew.”

We have Alzheimer’s in our family and it is just heartbreaking. – Darlene Evans