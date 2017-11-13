Is Blake Shelton People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive This Year?

This Wednesday … People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 will be out. Rumor has it… (Reba song) Blake Shelton is on the cover. I HEARD THAT! He’s got my vote. – Darlene Evans

Blake has sure had a busy year. He just released his latest album … Texoma Shore on the 3rd. He’s been on so many shows promoting it. He’s still the coach with the most wins on “The Voice.”

Don’t forget …. “Old Red Tishomingo.” It’s a 500 sq. ft. restaurant with stage that he opened in Oklahoma. Blake said… “The only thing that’s really in it for me is to have a place to anytime I feel like it I can come in here and pull up a stool and play some country music.”

Blake has a clothing line called “BS By Blake Shelton” that will be out in Macy’s too. Reba has a clothing line too btw. : )

Thought I’d share his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s Christmas song she sang with her beau Blake. “You Make Me Feel Like Christmas.”

Okay Sexy…. Guess we will find out if your the SEXIEST MAN ALIVE tomorrow and see ya on newstands Wednesday. : )