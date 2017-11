Laura Hettiger is a newcaster in St. Louis and being as she is also a huge Taylor Swift fan… she decided to throw some of Taylor’s song titles in her morning traffic report.

Taylor took to Twitter… “My cousins in St. Louis sent this to me. I LOVE YOU.”

Of course…. Laura shared on Facebook she was sooo excited to be noticed by Taylor… “I think she’s an awesome role model. She’s incredibly talented. She’s kind. She’s giving. She’s everything you would ever want a female to be and I love her.”